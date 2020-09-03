KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man will go to prison for nearly a decade through terms of a plea agreement resolving drug arrests that occurred just a few months apart last year.
A 91⁄4-year prison sentence is mandated in the deal entered Wednesday for Fred Villareal, 25.
Villareal will be convicted of possession of narcotic drugs for sale for his April 24 arrest in Bullhead City. Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote said officers seized about one pound of heroin after serving a search warrant at the defendant’s Havasupai Drive apartment.
The drugs reportedly were found in a backpack that authorities retrieved after Villareal tossed it from the balcony of his apartment.
Cote said officers conducted another search at Villareal’s new residence in the 700 block of Swan Drive on July 4. He said the defendant told police that they might find some heroin in the home, but that he didn’t reside there.
Cote said Villareal’s girlfriend told officers that he did live there and seldom left the residence. Officers reportedly discovered “small amounts of methamphetamine” in the home.
Villareal pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs for the apartment incident.
Defense attorney Greg McPhillips told the court that Villareal and a number of friends and family members wish to attend the Sept. 30 sentencing hearing. Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert said others are free to attend the hearing, but that Villareal will appear by videoconference in the jail since inmate movements are restricted to minimize COVID-19 exposures.
