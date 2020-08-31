BULLHEAD CITY — The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will be held today.
The event, for the military community, is designed to provide real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting.
Virtual Career Fair Link is at https://go.hirevets.com. Click the tab “I’m a Job Seeker,” then “Register Now” under “Join a Virtual Career Fair.”
For those unable to participate, a job board is available with more than 200,000 active opportunities. Click “I’m a Job Seeker,” then “Search Jobs” under the listing for “Open Jobs for Veterans Nationwide”.
