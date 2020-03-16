BULLHEAD CITY — Monday brought another wave of cancellations of area events as the Tri-state acts to mitigate the expected arrival and spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Mohave County officials repeated Monday that no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county but added that the Tri-state “was surrounded” with reports of cases in Nevada, California, New Mexico and several counties in Arizona.
The Mohave County Library District has suspended all library programs, group activities and events until further notice. Public meeting rooms are unavailable for use by outside groups. The announcement applies to all library facilities, including the Bullhead City branch at 1170 Hancock Road.
The Clark County Library District also has closed all of its facilities, including the Laughlin Library, until further notice. Also closed in Laughlin are the Spirit Mountain Activity Center, which is home to the Laughlin branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. Boys & Girls Clubs facilities in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave are scheduled to remain open through Wednesday with a decision on services beyond that date expected to be made following an emergency meeting of the clubs’ board.
The Colorado River Historical Society Museum is being closed until further notice and all museum-sponsored events have been canceled. The closure applies to the museum at Bullhead Community Park and the adjacent Lil’ Red Schoolhouse operated by the historical society.
The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce has closed the visitors center adjacent to the chamber in Community Park.
The Without Waste Mobile Pantry food distribution events in March have been canceled. Organizers hope the mobile pantry may return April 17.
Work release programs involving inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman have been suspended indefinitely.
The Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino’s charter program has canceled all incoming flights for the foreseeable future, according to Sun Country Airlines personnel. Outbound Riverside-sponsored flights from Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport will continue through Friday and then will cease.
Area officials advise residents to check the status of other scheduled events; scheduling changes are being made at a rapid pace. Know before you go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.