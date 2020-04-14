KINGMAN — The COVID-19 virus is playing havoc in scheduling a trial for a Bullhead City woman charged in the January 2018 murder of two people.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her part in the kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley questioned Tuesday if the May 18 trial date is realistic with the pandemic that may not have reached its peak in Arizona. Getting a large jury pool of several hundred people may not be feasible. There also are in-person interviews with Reid’s codefendants to conduct.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, said the jail may not be able to bring three of the codefendants back to Mohave County from the state prison to serve as witnesses in Reid’s trial, due to an outbreak of the virus in the prison system.
Sheffield also questioned if the jury questionnaire would mention if prospective jurors show any symptoms of the virus.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho said there’s a strong possibility that a ban on all jury trials now set to expire May 1 may be extended. The judge also has concerns about getting people to show up for a jury with fears of the COVID-19 virus.
Camacho said another concern is Reid’s codefendants may bring the virus to the county jail if they have been exposed to it at the prison.
The judge postponed Reid’s two-week trial to begin July 13 with a pre-trial hearing set for June 18. Reid is being held in custody on a $2 million bond.
Reid’s codefendants, Francisco Javier Romero Jr., Lucas Wayne Shankles and Jose Eduardo Vizcara already have been sentenced to prison. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison.
Reid’s daughter and codefendant Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder. She will be sentenced May 14 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years on the murder charge and between seven and 21 years on the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Ward and Carter were tortured at a Bullhead City house before being driven at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero shot Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.