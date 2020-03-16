KINGMAN — The coronavirus outbreak is playing havoc in setting a trial date for a California man charged in a fatal 2016 boating collision on the Colorado River in Bullhead City.
Partly because of the COVID-19 virus, Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert on Monday postponed the trial for Kevin Lawrence Morgon, which had been set for March 31, to Aug. 18. Another defendant also has a March 31 trial date, but since he is in custody, he has priority.
Morgon, 46, of Long Beach, is charged with manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving a watercraft while intoxicated. Morgon, who has been released from custody, again appeared by telephone from California.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips said he has a number of witnesses coming from out of state, which may be affected if there are travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 virus.
Morgon’s defense attorney, Michael Frame, also said he has a number of witnesses coming from out of state.
McPhillips and Frame agreed that a trial date in the summer may be safer for jury trials because of the virus. Another option discussed was a bench trial. Another option is witnesses testifying through Skype. Lambert set Morgon’s pretrial hearing for Aug. 3.
Morgon was operating a 20-foot boat June 25, 2016, when it collided with a personal watercraft near Davis Camp. A California woman was driving the personal watercraft along with her daughters, an 8-year-old girl and 13-year-old Guadalupe Rodriguez of San Bernardino.
Rodriguez suffered head trauma and died after being taken to the Bullhead City hospital. Her sister and mother were taken to a Las Vegas hospital and treated for serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and various fractures, police reported.
Morgon was arrested in October 2016 on suspicion of operating the boat while intoxicated. He was indicted in May 2017.
Morgon’s blood alcohol level was tested by the DPS crime lab at the time of the crash at between 0.098% and 0.122%. The legal limit in Arizona to operate a car or boat is 0.080%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.