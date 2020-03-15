BULLHEAD CITY — The Eighth Annual Home and Garden Expo this weekend at Riverview Mall turned out to be one of only a couple of large local events available for people to mingle and look at products.
Richard Sup of Laughlin was enjoying a bag of popcorn — one of many complimentary items given out during the two-day show — as he stood outside the event waiting for his wife to finish her visit to Michael’s.
“I didn’t know it was here,” Sup said. “With coronavirus, you don’t know if anything was opened.”
Though he wasn’t in the market for anything related to home or garden, he enjoyed getting a look at drinking water filtration systems.
“I liked getting out of the house and talking to people,” said Jennifer Fectzo of Bullhead City. She was talking to a couple of other people outside the building.
A couple who had spent time Saturday and Sunday at the show stood by a metalworks booth run by Academy of Building Industries students on Sunday.
Bill Heaton was talking to ABOI students and asking them questions about welding and blacksmithing.
“Everybody was friendly,” said Jan Heaton of Minden, Nevada, as she stood next to the booth listening to the conversation. “We had a good time. There was a lot of industry stuff to see.”
On Saturday, Heaton came with Bill as well as children and grandchildren to spend time at the car show.
The pair was attending to errands Sunday and ended up at a nearby retailer. They decided to come back to the show for more.
A couple of people mentioned that the AOBI students’ signs were a little difficult to see. One person suggested they be a little larger next year.
“I’m glad we came and that we didn’t pass it all by,” another attendee said as they overheard one of the people talking about the signs.
