LAUGHLIN — The Tropicana Hotel and Casino Resort hosted its 13th annual Viva Tropicana Laughlin Celebration and Car Show over the weekend.
Tropicana Laughlin has been holding the Viva Tropicana Celebration & Car Show since 2006.
The car show was held in the Tropicana’s north lot. Happy Times Events helped promote the show this year, with a lot filled with classic cars, pickups and motorcycles, along with dozens of vendor booths selling everything from car-related goods to art and other items.
The 2019 Tropicana Laughlin Viva Celebration also had dance parties and bands again this year, both in the Tango’s Lounge and in the Victory Plaza.
The annual fall event packed them in from far and wide, bringing in such car clubs as The Matadors and Familia Life Car Club.
The cars ran the gamut this year, from an original bright yellow 1966 Carroll Shelby AC Cobra with black stripes, to a fully restored, dark blue 1929 Model A ragtop pickup, to an immaculate 1959 Rambler Cross Country custom wagon. There were a few bikes that made it this year as well, most notably a mint condition Harley Davidson Fatboy done up in stunning turquoise blue from Familia. Several offerings of the classic Chevy Bel Air series also adorned the north lot over the weekend, including one ’56 in mint condition done up with lowrider hydraulics sitting all the way in the back of the lot.
There were ratrods and unfinished classics as well.
As always the event was free for spectators, bringing in hundreds of visitors and residents of all ages over the weekend.
