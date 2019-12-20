KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for being the mastermind of a 2017 shooting at a Golden Shores parking lot.
Martin Daniel Voge, 42, was convicted in November of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Voge’s attorney, Jamie Askar, argued for concurrent sentences for the four charges arguing the charges were one victim and one crime.
Askar also argued mitigating factors including Voge’s family support, that Voge was less culpable than his codefendant, his health issues and that he was under duress believing his stepdaughter may have been molested.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley argued aggravating factors including the emotional and physical harm to the victim, the use of a dangerous weapon, having an accomplice and the infliction of serious injuries. She also argued the other sentences run consecutively to the life sentence.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle sentenced Voge to life in prison for the conspiracy charge, 14 years for the attempted murder charge and 10 years each for the aggravated assault charges. The sentences will run concurrently to each other. Voge will also be credited with almost two years time already served in jail.
The judge previously severed the four charges from several drug charges, which will be tried at a later date.
Voge’s codefendant, Robert Geoffrey Davis, 29, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Shortly before midnight on Sept. 20, 2017, sheriff deputies were called to a store’s parking lot in the 12900 block of S. Oatman Drive in Golden Shores where a 41-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound while sitting in his car.
The victim was waiting in his car to meet another person to get some of his property back when the shooting occurred. The shooting was connected to the Lake Havasu City area, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation led to the Sept. 28, 2017 arrest of Voge after a traffic stop in Lake Havasu City. Davis, who was believed to be the shooter, was arrested the next day after a traffic stop on Highway 95 in Lake Havasu City, MCSO reported.
