FORT MOHAVE — There is a funky little coffee and smoothie shop with a cool story tucked into a little corner of a Fort Mohave strip mall.
That shop, The Cup, is owned and operated by We Care Cancer Support Inc., as a business, and manned entirely by volunteers — three to be precise.
Formerly associated with Roxy’s Quilt & Sew, the shop has been operated by the nonprofit cancer support organization for more than a year.
In addition to gourmet coffees and healthy smoothies, the shop offers pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and wraps.
Grace Black, an area vocalist and musician, serves as the head volunteer in charge of maintaining quality ingredients used for food and beverages.
“As you know, We Care is the running force behind The Cup,” she said. “We Care is all about helping cancer patients and survivors in any way we can. At The Cup, it’s about helping people hear in another way, by offering them healthy smoothies served by people who know what they’re going through.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the shop has remained open.
“We have stayed open as an essential business for curbside service and delivery since mid-March,” she said. “We are running with a light crew of three volunteers — Hattie Jones, Pauline Spiering and myself.
“I am baking daily a variety of pastries and cookies including sugar free, gluten free and keto-friendly, and we now feature cold brew coffee as well,” she said. “In the midst of the chaos, we are trying to keep some consistency and open with the smell of fresh, ground coffee and sweet pastries.”
The Cup serves fresh, ground coffee from Hawaii, blended coffees, lattes, macchiatos, espressos, as well as healthy and organic smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch sandwiches and wraps using Boar’s Head luncheon meats.
Plant-based protein can be added to smoothies for vegan customers. All ingredients are pure, with no preservatives. There also is a large selection of teas — chai, citrus, anything people might want.
“Now that the weather is warming up, our organic smoothies are picking up in popularity,” Black said. “They are naturally sweetened with crushed fruit and organic whey.
“At lunch time, we serve freshly-sliced Boar’s Head meat sandwiches with choice of bread, meat, cheese and condiments,” she said.
“There’s just us volunteers bound and determined to stay open,” she said. “We don’t have a payroll, so all the more reason we are here for clients, and you wouldn’t believe the number of people who come by and peek in to see if we’re here ... and we let them know, we’re here for them.
“We’ve actually gotten a lot of new people coming in who say we’re the only ones open, which is good for us,” Black said. “It’s a lot of people who wouldn’t have come here because we were the only ones open. Then when we explain we’re a nonprofit with volunteers only working here, they really respond to that. It’s coffee for a cause.”
Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Cup now is open for dine-in service, and is at 5221 S. Highway 95, Suite 5, across from Walmart in the shopping plaza right before Hammer Road. For more information, call 928-788-2401.
