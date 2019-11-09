BULLHEAD CITY — The WestCare Women’s Treatment Center in Bullhead City is moving closer to opening, thanks in large part to a group of volunteers who spent Saturday helping with the massive remodeling project.
More than a dozen volunteers worked on the 3,600-square-foot home, putting up lighting and fan fixtures, swapping out plumbing, finishing electrical outlets, installing pavers and performing other tasks both indoors and outdoors.
The center, in the 1100 block of Agate Avenue, is scheduled to open late this year or early next year, according to Cheryl DeBatt, local director of WestCare Arizona I, Inc.
“This has been a team effort,” DeBatt said of Saturday’s endeavor, which included volunteers from general contractor T.R. Orr, APO Electrical and the Lowe’s stores in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. “We had a bunch of people who thought ‘we need to get this done’ and they’ve worked together to get it done.”
The remodeling project is a community outreach project for Lowe’s Heroes, the volunteer program established by the home improvement chain.
“Lowe’s has a partnership with the community to help with projects that need to be done,” said Rich Huddleston, assistant manager of the Bullhead City store.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” added Sean Britton, manager of the Lake Havasu City Lowe’s store.
Each Lowe’s store commits to at least one community-related project.
“There are 1,784 stores in the U.S.,” Britton said. “Every store does one per year. That’s 1,784 projects.”
Lowe’s provided labor and roughly $9,000 in products. Home Depot also donated some outdoor furniture to be used at the facility.
“We gave Cheryl a ‘Christmas list’ and she picked out what they needed,” Huddleston said.
“When you’re doing something like this, you tend to overlook some things,” DeBatt said. “I mean, who thinks about toilets and ceiling fans? You know you need them, but who really thinks about them?”
People from Lowe’s. Huddleston said the volunteers, all store employees, bring plenty of skills to the project. After all, home improvement is their business.
“They were all licensed in something at one time or another,” he said, noting that the group included former or current contractors, electricians, carpenters and other tradesmen.
Joining forces with volunteers from the Lake Havasu City store expands not only the group’s numbers but its expertise.
“We’re partnering up, utilizing people for their strengths,” Britton said.
Bryce Pennington, project manager for T.R. Orr, helped organize Saturday’s makeover moment.
“The logistics, that’s the toughest part,” said Huddleston.
Pennington took care of much of that.
“T.R. Orr has been great,” DeBatt said. “They’ve been awesome.”
“We’re the general contractor on the project,” Pennington said, noting that some of the company’s volunteers are part of the crew who have been working on the major remodel — almost a rebuild — of a former domestic violence shelter. Work is transforming it into an in-patient treatment center and home for women with substance abuse and other mental and medical health issues.
“The company is big on community involvement,” Pennington said. “This is one way we can give back to the community.”
DeBatt beamed as work was accomplished at a swift pace Saturday morning. She said the 16-bed center, funded by grants that are paying for construction and equipment, is getting a big boost from the volunteers and from “an outpouring of donations” from the community. Supplies already are arriving more than a month ahead of the center’s opening. Saturday just moved the project that much closer to fruition.
“We really appreciate Lowe’s doing this — all the volunteers doing this,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.