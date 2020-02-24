BULLHEAD CITY — Volunteers are being sought to help with the operation of the new Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope in Bullhead City.
The first-of-its-kind, day drop-in center and overnight shelter, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services, is scheduled to open this spring.
The center will provide short-term safe shelter to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It also will provide resources, referrals and supportive services to 1,400 members of the community each year. The shelter will offer overnight rest, relief, basic necessities, case management and health services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the Tri-state area. Sheltering up to 57 individuals each night, private rooms will be available for families and veterans. Catholic Charities has been operating in Bullhead City in many capacities since 2015.
Volunteer training sessions are open to everyone — people of all faiths, including civic groups and people of good will. The sessions are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 11, at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, 1691 North Oatman Road in Bullhead City. Interested volunteers should RSVP to Laurie Price at lprice@cc-az.org or by calling 928-404-3144.
Volunteer opportunities include:
- Hospitality specialists to assist visitors and guests with resources such as welcome and intake interviews, access to showers and laundry facilities, housing and job searches, computer and phone use, clothing, kitchen and meal services.
- Dinner coordinator(s) to help plan and arrange meals for individuals and families at the center. This is a key area of need for the shelter.
- Hungry No More volunteers of all faiths, as well as civic groups and caring individuals to prepare and serve evening meals.
- Hope Wellness Clinic volunteers to work alongside North Country Health Care and other partners to provide on-site wellness clinic services. Tasks may include bilingual scribes, appointment coordination and welcome and data entry.
- Front desk office support for administrative and logistical support.
- Philanthropy volunteers to serve and reach donors in meaningful ways. Duties and shifts vary and may depend on upcoming events and campaigns. Some tasks can be completed from home and may include, but are not limited to, phone calls, addressing envelopes, personalized cards and data entry.
- Donation specialists to help sort the many daily donations that need to be organized and stored.
- Youth champions who are servant leaders strengthening the entire community through teaching and demonstrating the value of service and philanthropy. Tasks may include organizing food or water donation drives, organizing basic-need drives for hygiene products, sunscreen, dental items, etc., assisting in preparing or serving dinner.
- Action plan advisor to assist visitors and guests with creating personalized plans, securing knowledge, skills and resources most needed, often housing and job searches, applications and follow-ups, as well as other identified social services.
- Environment specialists to help improve positive health outcomes through a clean living environment. Tasks may include sweeping and mopping floors, trash pick up, weed spraying and kitchen cleaning.
Long-term goals of the new shelter are to assist individuals and families in securing safe, affordable housing and a solid set of skills, as well as resources to ensure housing stability so that 75% of those sheltered will exit to permanent housing; 50% of those served will gain or increase income; and 75% will be referred to and enrolled in additional supportive services (i.e.: mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, employment services).
For more information about all the Catholic Charities’ volunteer opportunities in Bullhead City, go to https://catholiccharitiesphoenix.volunteerhub.com/lp/bullheadcityshelter/ or email volunteer@cc-az.org.
