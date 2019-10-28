BULLHEAD CITY — Nearly 23,000 ballots for Proposition 415 were mailed to Bullhead City voters, according to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.
The recorder’s office and Mohave County Elections Department are urging voters to mail those ballots early to give enough time for them to be counted on election day, Nov. 5.
The elections department recommends that the ballots be returned no later than six days prior Nov. 5.
Anyone missing the six-day window can hand-deliver completed ballots to the County Recorder’s Office in Kingman, on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. Ballots may be delivered there between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Ballots also may be returned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day at replacement centers, where electors can be issued new ballots upon presentation of a signed statement that their ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received. The replacement center for the Bullhead City election is the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road.
Proposition 415 asks voters to approve or reject authorization for the City of Bullhead City to pursue acquisition of the local water system from EPCOR Arizona Water.
It is one of two mail-in ballots in the county. The other is a bond issue by the Kingman Unified School District. More than 35,000 ballots have been mailed to voters eligible for that election.
For more information contact Elections Director Allen Tempert at 928-753-0733.
