FORT MOHAVE — Valley View Medical Center has named Marahi Flores as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program, established in 2002, to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Valley View Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Feliciano Jiron, CEO of Valley View Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Marahi for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion, both inside and outside of the hospital.”
As a dedicated employee who serves both Valley View Medical Center and its sister hospital, Havasu Regional Medical Center, in the human resources departments, Flores is a passionate and tenacious leader who takes pride in being an employee and organizational advocate, according to a news release from Valley View.
As a community leader, Flores proudly represents the hospital within the multiple organizations with which she shares her valuable time. She also is known for encouraging staff to get involved in supporting the community and building awareness for several key projects that positively impact our river valley.
From the Catholic Charities homeless shelter, Meals for the Homeless program, Colorado River Women’s Council and Shop with a First Responder program, to name a few, her positive spirit reflects her caring and giving heart. Flores has helped raise funding and directly participated in the building of two community playgrounds, as well as the renovation and painting of several elderly military veterans’ homes throughout the Mohave County area.
She has coordinated the VVMC Trunk or Treat, Boom Box Parade and Veterans Day Parade celebrations, which the hospital has been proud to be a part of. Flores also has been key in assisting with the facility’s annual “Teddy Bear Clinic,” where more than 450 local kindergartners are provided with a full hospital tour and education on healthcare.
Each hospital winner, including Flores, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced later this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville in October. Flores and winners from LifePoint’s other hospitals are invited to attend that ceremony.
