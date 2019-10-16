BULLHEAD CITY — The 13th annual Walk Away from Drugs, hosted by the Bullhead City police and fire departments, will be held Wednesday at Ken Fovargue Park.
It is part of Red Ribbon Week, an annual drug awareness and prevention initiative held each October. Red Ribbon Week began as a tribute to fallen Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Enrique Camarena, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by people associated with Mexican drug traffickers in 1985. Camarena was working undercover in Mexico.
After citizens in Camarena’s hometown of Calexico, California, donned red ribbons in his honor, the red ribbon became a symbol for drug awareness and prevention. The Naitonal Family Partnership conducted the first National Red Ribbon Week in 1988 after a proclamation by Congress.
In Bullhead City, the Walk Away from Drugs initiative has become a community-wide observance.
“We encourage all participants to wear red and hold signs or banners to show their commitment to a drug-free lifestyle,” said Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins.
Walk and 5K run participants will gather at Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No pre-registration is necessary and the event is free. Medals will be awarded to the 5K first-place female, male, and under-18 runners.
The 5K (3.1-mile) run route will start at 5 p.m. at Ken Fovargue Park, go south on Trane Road, west on Marina Boulevard, north on Lakeside Drive, east on Hancock Road, south on Highway 95, west on Marina Boulevard, north on Trane Road and finish back at Ken Fovargue Park.
The 1.5-mile walk will start after the 5K run from Ken Fovargue Park, south on Trane, west on Marina, north on Highland, east on Hancock, south on Trane and finish back at Ken Fovargue Park.
Swire Coca Cola Bottling Co. of Kingman will be providing drinks and water.
For more information on the Walk Away from Drugs event, contact Duggins at 928-763-9200, ext. 204, or go to www.facebook.com/bullheadcitypolicedepartment.
