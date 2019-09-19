BULLHEAD CITY — Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 15-21) is dedicated to letting parents/guardians know what type of car seats their child needs.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said that proper use of car seats is important because every day more than 2,600 children younger than 13 are involved in an automobile crash. Vehicle seats are designed for taller and larger adults; car seats keep children safe.
For those parents in the Tri-state whose children have outgrown their car seats, there is a special program for the used car seat.
Until Sept. 30, people with used car seats can take them to Walmart and receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in-store or online to buy items for their child. Walmart is partnering with TerraCycle to launch the nation’s largest car seat recycling event in nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country.
According to Walmart, people just have to bring their car seat to the trade-in event at a Walmart location — both the Fort Mohave and Bullhead City Walmarts are participating in the event — take the car seat to the customer service counter to be recycled and then receive the $30 gift card. The program is limited to two trade-ins per household, any car seat brand is accepted and booster seats are not eligible for trade-in.
Walmart said that all car seats collected will be recycled through TerraCycle and each component will be diverted from the landfill.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has car seat recommendations for children.
Rear-facing car seats should be used by children from newborn to 12 months of age. The NHTSA said that children under the age of 1 should always ride in a rear-facing car seat. It said that the child should remain in a rear-facing seat until reaching the top height or weight limit allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
For forward-facing car seats, the NHTSA recommends ages 1 to 7 be placed in those types of car seats. The NHTSA said to keep the child in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether until they reach the top height or weight limit allowed by the car seat’s manufacturer. Once the child outgrows the forward-facing car seat with a harness, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat.
The NHTSA recommends children from 4 to 12 years of age sit on a booster seat while riding in the car. It said to keep the child in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly.
The ages recommended by the NHTSA are 8 to 12 years old to ride in a car while using a seat belt. It said that for a seatbelt to fit properly, the lap belt must lie snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach. The shoulder belt should lie snug access the shoulder and chest and not cross the neck or face. Remember: the child should still ride in the back seat because it’s safer there.
A couple of other tips from the NHTSA are: select a car seat based on the child’s age and size, choose a seat that fits in the vehicle and use it every time. Always refer to the specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check weight and weight limits) and read the vehicle owner’s manual on how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether, if available. To maximize safety, keep the child in the car seat for as long as possible, as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements. Keep the child in the back seat at least through age 12.
