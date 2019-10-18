BULLHEAD CITY — In the spirit of breast cancer awareness month, a Breastival will be hosted by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center at 5 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria.
“We are creating a fun experience to reinforce a serious message,” said Jena Morga, WARMC’s marketing director.
Women are encouraged to “Dress for the Fest” in pink, and perhaps even silly and extra-girlie clothing. The event will include giveaways, games, boobie prizes and a Bling My Bra contest — with a Michael Kors handbag as the grand prize.
There is no charge for the event, nor is registration necessary. For information, call WARMC at 763-2273.
