BULLHEAD CITY — Western Arizona Regional Medical Center has recruited 16 physicians and primary care providers over the course of a little more than a year.
Representatives from local government, education and industry greeted these health professionals during a reception Wednesday evening at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
“Once again, WARMC listened to our community’s needs and we have put recruitment at the top of our list,” said Michael Stenger, CEO of WARMC. “We worked very hard this past year to recruit top physicians and nurse practitioners in order to provide top medical care to residents of the Tri-State area.”
Stenger also said the entire community was honored that these health professionals have decided to come here to provide care.
Some have been in the area previously while others are new to the Tri-state.
Most brought their families to the reception.
Introduced were:
Western Arizona Orthopedics and Sports Medicine: Dr. Nathan Weaver, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Smith Meads, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Thomas Hooke, podiatrist; Dr. Michael Wright, orthopedic spine surgeon.
New Horizons Surgical Center: Dr. Phuong Nguyen, general surgeon.
Silver Creek Family Practice: Dr. Ludane Simmons, primary care physician; Sandra Reyes-Mendoza, family nurse practitioner; Alya Keierleber, family nurse practitioner.
Fort Mohave Walk-In Care: Jane Lekeanejia, family nurse practitioner; Agnes Gyepi-Atte, family nurse practitioner.
Mohave Walk-In Care: Achie Bela, family nurse practitioner; Claudette Rhoades, family nurse practitioner; Kristen Peddycord, family nurse practitioner.
Casino Coalition: Martin Rapp, family nurse practitioner.
Wound Healing Center: Teresa Gentry, certified nurse practioner with specialty in wound healing.
Grapevine Clinic: Dr. Kaye Cunningham, primary care physician.
