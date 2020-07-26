BULLHEAD CITY — Four new trustees have been appointed at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Each is working to make a unique difference to the medical community and the community as a whole.
Carri Ferris, Forrest Taylor, Howard Morris, M.D., and Brian Womack, D.O., have been selected to serve as members of the hospital’s Board of Trustees.
“We are pleased to have local residents serving as our trustees,” said WARMC CEO Michael Stenger.
Ferris is the regional commercial banking manager at Mission Bank. She also serves as president of the Colorado River Women’s Council and has been active in many community support projects.
Ferris and her family moved from Wisconsin to Bullhead City when she was in the eighth grade, arriving in Needles by Amtrak train. She is a graduate of Mohave High School, and she and her husband have raised their daughters in the community.
Taylor is the division chief of emergency medical services at the Bullhead City Fire Department. In 2008, he was named Firefighter of the Year for the Northern Arizona Fire Department in Kingman. He is a CPR instructor for the Arizona Hospital Association, sits on the Talas Harbor Healthcare Board of Directors, serves as a member of WARMC’s chest pain and sepsis committees, and is a member of the WARMC COVID-19 Incident Command Team.
Womack is an Arizona native, and completed his undergraduate studies at Arizona State University. He has been in private practice as a family medicine physician in Bullhead City area since 2000. In addition, he serves as a hospitalist at WARMC and is currently the chairman of WARMC’s department of medicine. Womack also sits on the WARMC Medical Executive Committee. The doctor was nominated to the Board of Trustees by his peers on the Medical Executive Committee. Womack and his wife, Jen, raised their two sons, who are both attending ASU, in Bullhead City.
Morris is an emergency medicine physician at WARMC. He began his career in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area and moved to Arizona in 2012. Morris also serves as a member of the WARMC Medical Executive Committee. Morris is looking forward to contributing to the Board of Trustees and learning from other members as well.
“This is a chance to work with administration and lend a voice from the medical staff and it’s also a way to see how the hospital is run. We don’t always get a chance to see that while focusing on emergency medicine,” Morris said.
“Out of the nine board members, four of us are medical doctors and the other five are community folks. This will give us a chance to help explain some of the medical side
to them and at the same time to relate to the community. We don’t always get to do that when we are isolated in the Emergency Room. We interact with the community one patient at a time. But, when we see them here they are all sick and they are focused on getting well — as a board member we can focus our attention a little differently and see what the community’s other problems are.”
Additional trustees include Arden Lauxman, chief financial officer at Mohave Electric Cooperative; Shawn Bristle, chief advancement officer at Mohave Community College; Sharon Rains Rickets, owner/agent American Family Insurance; Jon Jones, retired from law enforcement and education administration; Richard Cardone, M.D., WARMC chief of surgery; Waheed Zehri, M.D., WARMC chief medical officer; and Stenger, WARMC CEO.
WARMC’s Board of Trustees provide input and support for the departments of quality, safety, credentialing and community relations, ensuring medical staff follow the WARMC bylaws.
“We welcome these new trustees to serve in a governance role for Western Arizona Regional Medical Center,” said Stenger. “All the members of our Board of Trustees show a tremendous commitment to their community. We now have quite a diverse group of representatives, and diversity is very important to us at WARMC.”
