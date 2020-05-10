BULLHEAD CITY — Western Arizona Regional Medical Center will resume outpatient elective services today.
Patients who have delayed elective — and even necessary — surgeries or other non-emegency procedures now can work with their physicians to schedule care. The hospital is following Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, allowing elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals that meet criteria outlined by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Hospitals were ordered to cancel many non-emergency services to reserve staffing and resources in preparation for a flood of COVID-19 patients.
While Mohave County has had more than 185 confirmed cases, the county’s medical facilities have not been overwhelmed and have been able to build up their reserves of supplies, including personal protective equipment, that had been in short supply when the pandemic began earlier this year. County hospitals prepared for a surge of COVID-19 patients and, while the hospitals have seen their share of cases involving the novel coronavirus, they haven’t had any issues with intensive care unit capacity.
Ducey gave hospitals permission to begin non-emergency procedures, with guidelines and restrictions, on May 4 but local hospitals noted it would take about a week to establish protocols and restore hospital units that had been converted into emergency wards for a patient rush that never arrived.
Safety remains the hospital’s highest priority. Numerous precautions for infection prevention, access control, social distancing and patient flow are in place to maintain a safe environment of care.
At WARMC, everyone who enters the building, including staff, is screened, and all employees, physicians and patients are expected to wear masks. The daily number of procedures performed is being limited and furniture in waiting areas has been spaced to maintain appropriate social distancing. Cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and caregiving spaces has been intensified. Visitor restrictions for inpatients remain in effect, with exceptions for laboring mothers and end-of-life situations.
“I am happy that we are able to resume elective surgeries in accordance with the governor’s executive directives,” said Dr. Richard Cardone, WARMC’s chief of surgery. “We are looking forward to having a standard complement of operating rooms running, while we continue to work toward catching up on the extensive backlog of elective surgical cases.”
Cardone explained the term “elective surgery” has become very complicated recently, but at its essence includes non-urgent and non-emergency procedures. He said he and his fellow surgeons are ready to resume procedures for patients, such as colonoscopies, that seem routine, but can be lifesaving when surgeons find unanticipated health issues.
Non-COVID-19-care zones have been defined in the hospital, where patients who are screened as negative for COVID-19 will receive care from dedicated staff. If, at any time, the hospital is caring for COVID-19 positive patients, those patients are grouped together in a unit away from all other patients.
“We know some patients who needed diagnostics or treatment have put off seeking care,” said Michael Stenger, CEO at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. “As we’ve developed our approach for resuming surgical services, we have kept the safety of our patients and staff as our first priority.”
The hospital is closely monitoring its inventory of test kits, personal protective equipment, medications and other needed supplies to ensure sufficient resources to support the number of patients in care.
The hospital’s plan to restart elective procedures at the appropriate time is made in consultation with the board of trustees, medical executive committee and surgical leadership and follows all local, state and federal guidelines.
To help answer patients’ questions about seeking care, a list of frequently asked questions has been added to the hospital’s website, www.WARMC.com
