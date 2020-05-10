The Medical Executive Committee at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center exits the hospital following its regular meeting. An important topic: Resuming elective surgery, which included a thorough review of all aspects of patient safety. In attendance are, from left, Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, Dr. Brian Womack, Dr. Malik Rahim, Chief Nursing Officer Emily Stevens, Chief Quality Officer Sarah Caddick, Chief of Staff Dr. Waheed Zehri, Medical Staff Manager Hilda Perez, Chief of Surgery Dr. Richard Cardone and WARMC CEO Michael Stenger.