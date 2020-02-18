BULLHEAD CITY — More than 100 people attended the Rock the Red Heart Health Fair at Western Area Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.
The event, held in conjunction with National Heart Health Awareness Month, featured free blood pressure checks, free blood tests (fasting glucose and lipids) and heart health informational displays.
“We placed 100 signup sheets and by 9 a.m. they were all gone so we had to put more out,” said Jena Morga, WARMC marketing director. “We are very pleased with the turnout.”
Dr. Waheed Zehri, chief of staff at WARMC, said that the hospital put on this event to educate and promote heart health in the community.
“WARMC is about the community and knowing that February is National Heart Health Awareness Month, we decided to educate the community on how to take care of their hearts,” said Zehri.
Zehri said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States. That holds true for Mohave County, he said.
“It’s important to educate the community about how to prevent a heart attack and what are the signs and symptoms to look out for,” said Zehri.
Morga said that it was important for WARMC to have an event like this, especially because of the demographics of Bullhead City; the community includes many senior citizens.
“The heart affects how the body functions and we wanted to give the community the tools they need to have a healthy heart,” said Morga.
The event also featured a Lunch ‘n’ Learn where those in attendance saw a presentation about the cardiac catheterization lab and received hands-only CPR training.
“We had 64 people that signed up,” said Morga.
“CPR education makes a difference in any community,” said Zehri.
The Lunch ’n’ Learn started with Cath Lab Director Dan Goff talking about the facility.
Zehri said that WARMC is the only area medical facility with a 24-hour catheterization lab.
Goff started by giving a quick anatomy lesson of the heart and then talked about what they do in the cath lab.
Goff said that a catheter is inserted through the femoral artery in a person’s leg or wrist and threaded to the coronary arteries that feed the blood flow.
“We then inject contrast material through the catheter and that helps us get an image (of the arteries) by using X-ray to see the image,” said Goff. “When we identify a vessel that has a blockage, we place a wire through it, then we will place a balloon or a stent in, expand it and leave that behind.”
Goff said that if they just did a balloon angioplasty, the artery would slowly revert to where it started; that is why they leave a stent that keeps the blood vessels open.
Goff went into what a heart attack looks like, some of the signs listed were pain that travels down one or both of your arms, jaw pain, excessive fatigue or weakness, weird anxiety, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, back pain, chest pressure, squeezing, aching or burning or any combinations of these things.
“We want to make sure that we push to call 911 because our paramedics are highly trained in this community to identify a heart attack and get the process started early,” said Goff.
Steven VanDeventer, a registered nurse at WARMC, started his presentation on hands-only CPR training.
VanDeventer said people who took CPR and got certified through the American Red Cross went through the ABCs (airway, breathing and circulation) and now it’s CAB (circulation, airway and breathing).
“Now we are even saying don’t worry about the airway just focus on the circulation because it’s more important to have blood flowing around continuously,” said VanDeventer. “What happens if there’s no blood going around, someone could be breathing into those lungs really good but if the blood if not pumping around, you are getting no exchange at the big toe or the liver or in the brain or the kidneys.”
VanDeventer said that a good way to remember how fast one should perform CPR is following the beat of the Bee Gees song “Staying Alive” or a rate of 100 to 120.
“The landmarks are still the same, the lower half of the breast bone,” said VanDeventer. “That one part to worry about is the little piece at the end, the diploid process. You want to keep your hands away from that because it is possible that you could pop it up and you could hurt the liver.”
VanDeventer said that someone performing CPR shouldn’t be worried about breaking ribs because what’s often moving is the muscle and cartilage.
After VanDeventer’s presentation, those who were in attendance were able to practice the CPR technique on adult dummies and child dummies.
“We are proud of all the staff and the participation by the public,” said Morga.
