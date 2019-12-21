BULLHEAD CITY — Lots of boys and girls will be waking up on Christmas morning in new pajamas, thanks to the efforts of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center’s staff and auxiliary.
“As healthcare professionals, we understand the importance of feeling safe and comfortable,” said Chief Nursing Officer Emily Stevens. “We work to provide this feeling to patients every day, and are delighted to help our Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River children wake up cozy and comfortable in new jammies on Christmas morning.”
For several years, staff at WARMC have been collecting new children’s pajamas each December, to donate to the members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. Thursday afternoon, a group of representatives of WARMC, including Chief of Staff Dr. Waheed Zehri, delivered big boxes of PJs to the club.
“We want to support this community,” Zehri said. “This is our home and this is what we are here for. We are here to help.”
Children were greeted with long tables filled with pajamas from which they could choose their favorite pair.
WARMC’s Auxiliary provided a $500 donation and hospital staff took advantage of Black Friday bargains to purchase enough pajamas to give to all of the children attending the local clubs Thursday afternoon.
“When we see those little faces light up as they ‘shop’ for a brand new pair of pajamas we just melt,” said WARMC Marketing Director Jena Morga. “We have several community projects going on in December, from Santa’s visits to local schools to our gift basket fundraisers for local charities. But this is one of those projects where we can instantly see the difference we are making. Now that’s a warm and cozy feeling.”
