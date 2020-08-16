BULLHEAD CITY — Angels appeared in the COVID-19 unit at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on Friday.
Delivered by Scarlett Hatcher, of Phoenix, the colorful ceramic angels, with an inspiring message attached, were distributed to nurses, respiratory therapists, practitioners and all others working in the COVID unit at WARMC.
The angels are part of a nationwide project called “Angels Wear Scrubs.”
Members of the Saguaro Ceramic Chapter of International Ceramics have been working on the angels daily for several months, creating and delivering them to a number of hospitals in the Phoenix area.
“We put out the word and five Arizona ceramic chapters came aboard and wanted to do this for our state,” Hatcher said.
With a ceramics retreat planned in Laughlin over the weekend, Hatcher decided to surprise local nurses with the delivery to WARMC. Suzette Paulino, WARMC’s director of education and patient experience, accepted the delivery on behalf of the COVID staff.
“These angels that were made for our staff are so appreciated,” she told Hatcher.
“Our frontline nursing staff care for our patients tirelessly, day in, day out, giving all that they have. The compassion that they bring each and every day is so admirable,” Paulino said. “Having the community recognize this and show how their thanks for the care that is given to our patients, that makes it worth it.”
The “Angels Wear Scrubs” movement began in New York, Hatcher said. Catherine Camisa, the owner of Mom’s Ceramics studio in Massapequa, said she couldn’t just sit by and watch as members of her community were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seeing what her customers and friends who are nurses were experiencing got Camisa thinking about how she could show her appreciation. Camisa has been working 12 hour days, seven days a week creating ceramic angels to donate to the nurses and service workers.
Using her Mom’s Ceramic Facebook page she began sharing her journey of using her single angel mold to create these tokens of appreciation, to be donated to frontline workers in hospitals and clinics all over Long Island.
Camisa enlisted the help of a friend to pour clay, fire up the kiln and glaze each one by hand with her. This sparked a reaction from her community and all of those she connects with on Facebook. After the supplier of the angel molds, Clay Magic Inc., heard about Catherine’s project, it instantly donated more molds so she could make them at a faster pace.
Camisa has donated the angels to over 10 states across America, and sparked the angel movement among ceramics studios across the United States, Hatcher said.
“Not all angels have wings, some wear scrubs. Thank you for your selfless service during the 2020 Pandemic,” reads the message attached to each angel.
