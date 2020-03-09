BULLHEAD CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people at higher risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, to take a variety of precautions to avoid exposure to the virus.
That higher-risk segment of the population includes people age 60 and older as well as people with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
There is no vaccine against COVID-19.
“If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take action to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease,” the CDC stressed on its website.
Mohave County hadn’t reported any cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon. Only six people across Arizona have been confirmed as having contracted the ailment. Three more have been declared as presumptive positive.
As of Sunday, Clark County reported a second patient with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. There have been a total of four cases reported in Nevada.
Many other lab tests have yet to be evaluated for confirmation of the virus. This second testing follows local testing for the virus that comes back as positive.
In Arizona, testing occurs at the Arizona Public Health laboratory. The Nevada Public Health laboratory in Reno and the Southern Nevada Health District Public Health lab in Las Vegas are doing COVID-19 tests on Nevada samples.
“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services,” said Jena Morga, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center’s marketing director and Senior Circle advisor.
Morga said the hospital has a response plan to protect patients and staff “should it be needed.”
WARMC reported it is using CDC screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors. It is postponing organized events within the hospital for now. That includes Senior Circle Lunch and Learns being canceled through April 15.
At that point, WARMC staff will determine whether such activities can resume.
In further effort to minimize health risks to patients and staff, people coming into WARMC will be screened to ensure they aren’t ill. All of the hospital’s entrances will be monitored.
“Modified visitor protocols are in place to include prohibiting visitors with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or nasal congestion,” Morga said.
Youths age 17 and younger won’t be allowed to visit the hospital, either.
The CDC is asking people of higher risk to stock up on supplies: groceries, household items and medications, including medications one might need to treat a fever and feel more comfortable if they become ill.
“If a COVID-19 outbreak happens in your community, it could last for a long time,” the CDC explained.
The CDC guidelines also list taking normal flu season precautions such as cleaning one’s hands often — especially after sneezing, coughing or nose blowing — and not touching one’s own face, eyes, nose and mouth.
During a local outbreak, people with a higher risk of becoming ill from the virus should stay away from others as much as possible to avoid catching it, according to the CDC.
Other suggestions include avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated communal spaces. Respiratory droplets are produced when someone infected coughs or sneezes; drops can travel into the eyes, noses and mouths of others nearby. Mohave County Department of Public Health recommended keeping a distance of at least six feet.
Use a tissue or shirt sleeve to cover your hand for using elevator buttons, door handles, handrails or handshaking if you have nothing else available to protect your hand. And wash your hands as soon as possible after going out into public.
If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor for instructions. If you suspect the illness to be COVID-19, the doctor will provide direction on what to do.
People who develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should seek immediate medical attention. The CDC said such warning signs can include:
- Difficulty breathing and shortness of breath;
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;
- New confusion or inability to arouse;
- Bluish lips or face.
Bullhead City’s older residents, ages 60 and older, compose 36% of the city’s population. And nearly 40% of Mohave County’s population is in that same age group, according to the United States Census Bureau.
“The public health response is rapidly evolving to a mitigation response — that means the main focus of public health will be to reduce the severity, community spread and impact on the community as a whole,” Mohave County Health stated in a news release issued Friday.
The CDC doesn’t recommend people who are well wear a face mask. Thorough, frequent hand-washing works better than hand sanitizer, which is nearly impossible to purchase now because so many Americans have been buying the product, causing a shortage in store inventories.
Wash your hands after using the restroom, before eating, after handling money or anything else that others might touch, as well as after shaking or holding hands.
And do it often.
What is good hand washing? Spending 20-30 seconds on the job with soap and water.
Cleaning and sanitizing frequently used items and surfaces also helps to keep loved ones from potentially becoming sick. If possible, do so daily.
Many local schools are out this week for spring break, including Colorado River Schools. Families have been asked to keep their children home to recover if they show signs of having a cold, flu or virus. Even though healthy youths and adults younger than age 60 usually suffer this illness in a similar manner as they would the flu, not everyone will fare as well if they catch COVID-19.
Go to the CDC website, www.CDC.gov, for information about COVID-19 and details about what people with higher risk should do to protect themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.