BULLHEAD CITY — Nothing earth-shaking from the Colorado River this week.
That could change soon, though, as warmer weather is on the way.
“The striper bite is hit-or-miss with some of the larger ones in the area here along the Colorado River,”said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Up above Davis Dam on Lake Mohave, the bite is still a bit slow for stripers.
“The smallmouth bass are moving into their spawning grounds along with the largemouth bass, which are looking for their mates, not quite pre-spawn as of yet.”
Some of those bass are biting, Braun said, adding that it requires patience and perseverance on the part of the fishermen.
“Anglers that are working the shelves or the back shallows of the coves are having some success using spinner baits or their favorite plastics,” he said.
“Topock Marsh is just not producing as of yet but with our weather starting to warm up, that will change soon. I would say that the marsh and Lake Mohave will be going strong soon.
“I did hear of some of the smaller stripers being picked up in the marsh area.”
Between the Laughlin Bridge and the marsh, however, fishing has been somewhat slow. Except when it comes to rainbow trout.
“We are getting some nice rainbows,” said Braun, who provided evidence with a photo of Mike Merritt showing off his five-fish limit. “Mike was using power bait while fishing from the shore to land his limit.
“I am also getting reports that night crawlers are producing well. I like fishing for trout using spinners with the Panther Martin in yellow with red spots as one of my favorites.”
The new supply of trout likely will come to an end this spring when the weather gets too warm to transport the fish from the national fish hatchery at Willow Beach to the stocking spots at Davis Camp and Community Park.
“The Willow Beach hatchery is continuing to bring us rainbow trout and we might be gettingsome into March,” Braun said. “I will keep you posted.
“Hatchery is providing us with some excellent fish. This is a great opportunity for friends and family to get out and catch a few trout — or go watch some of our local anglers and maybe pick up a tip or too.”
If you are having any success on the water, let Braun know so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“We hope you are able to get out and do some fishing as our weather is cooperating some,” he said. “Hope this helps some for now and we will see you in soon to share that story and the fish you have landed. Now, go catch a fish.”
