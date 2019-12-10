RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has updated her strategy to combat climate change with a focus on protecting ocean habitat as well as Western drought and wildfires.
The Massachusetts senator is on a two-day campaign swing in Nevada with an appearance scheduled Tuesday night at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
She released her plan for The New Blue Deal Tuesday as an addendum to the Green New Deal following a gathering with a powerful casino workers’ union in Las Vegas Monday night.
It’s mostly directed at ways to address how climate change is affecting oceans, including expanding protection of marine areas and prohibiting new offshore drilling in federal waters.
But it also highlights the need for new plans to ease the stress on critical water supplies like the Colorado River basin, where drops in reservoir levels forced mandatory water cuts this summer in Arizona and Nevada.
Polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead in Nevada over Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders appeared before the Culinary Workers in Las Vegas on Tuesday after stops in Carson City, Reno and Elko the past two days. Biden plans to meet with the union in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
