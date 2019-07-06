BULLHEAD CITY — A California man was killed and his granddaughter injured in a personal watercraft accident Thursday near Davis Camp Beach.
The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July on the Nevada side of the Colorado River, according to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department.
A lifeguard contracted by the police department’s Water Rescue& Safety Unit called in the single-watercraft accident after the operator of the craft crashed into some rocks, throwing both from the vehicle. It isn’t clear what caused the craft to crash.
The operator was identified as Claro Jose Ponciano, 56, of San Fernando Valley. Rescue personnel administered CPR on Ponciano at the scene; both he and his granddaughter were taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City.
Ponciano was pronounced dead at the hospital. The girl was treated and released from the hospital.
