BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Cavallaro said he doesn’t know why dead fish suddenly appeared in a section of the Colorado River last month.
But the city’s pest abatement manager said he was pretty sure that it wasn’t because of anything that was put into the water.
“The simple truth is we may never know ...” Cavallaro said during a lengthy update at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bullhead City Council.
Residents in the Palo Verde Meadows area, north of the Colorado River Nature Center and south of Rotary Park, reported finding dead stripers in the water on Sept. 12. On Sept. 13, resident Sheila Barger contacted the Mohave Valley Daily News after trying to contact city and state officials. Her concern was that she and her service dog frequently swim in the Palo Verde Meadows marina and had been in the water the same day a boat was seen releasing a treatment for black fly abatement into the water.
Barger and her dog were in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting. Before Cavallaro’s report, which was requested by City Manager Toby Cotter, Barger spoke during the call to the public.
She said she was frustrated by a lack of answers, despite sending two dozen emails and making a number of phone calls.
“Is my dog going to die?” she said of her thoughts after dead fish started showing up in the area. “Are we poisoned?”
The answer to both was no. But Barger’s point about not knowing who to contact and not getting a satisfactory response in a timely manner made an impact.
She asked that there be an emergency number to get answers to such questions.
Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina near Rotary Park, publicly offered to take calls and inquiries. He said he may not have the answers, but he likely could forward the questions to someone who did, since he has contacts with most agencies that have anything to do with the Colorado River.
Cavallaro also asked residents to contact him through the city.
“Anything that doesn’t seem right in the river, I want to know,” he said.
And Cotter recommended that the Clark County Abatement District put signage on its boats when applying Bti in the river, making the public aware of what was going on and the fact that Bti is safe. Bti is a naturally occurring bacterium which targets the larvae of the black fly, mosquito and fungus gnat.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bti has no toxicity to humans or pets.
Bti application was ruled out as a cause because the dead fish were in only one area — Palo Verde Meadows and south of there — while there were applications at several other spots on the river.
Cavallaro said there were several possible causes for the dead fish, noting that “20 fish” is not a die-off. If it were a reaction to Bti or any other agent put into the water, Cavallaro said, there likely would have been “hundreds or thousands” of dead fish and not merely about two dozen stripers.
Braun agreed.
“One species can’t be targeted,” he said. “There is just nothing that can do that.”
Cavallaro said possible causes include fish gorging themselves — stripers often are ravenous eaters and actually could choke while attempting to eat trout or other fish; natural causes of a bacteria infecting only a few fish; or improper hook-and-release of stripers. But, he said, “We can only speculate” because “scavengers made quick work of the evidence.”
Braun said the third possibility was highly likely, since most of the fish reported were large stripers, but not trophy sized.
“A lot of people do not keep fish of that size,” he said, suggesting that anglers tossed them back into the water or onto the banks of the river.
Cavallaro said that a combination of scenarios fit the timeline of events better than any single explanation.
There was a stocking of 6,000 rainbow trout on Sept. 7. On Sept. 10, occupants of a boat sent for black fly surveying reported seeing several larged striped bass on the shoreline being picked by vultures.
Cavalarro, on the river that day, said he also saw a larger-than-usual population of vultures along the river but didn’t know the reason. Those observations were prior to the Bti treatment. Cavalarro said he saw more vultures on the river the next two days and the captain of the Clark County aquatic insect suppression boat said he saw more dead stripers — but no other dead species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.