BULLHEAD CITY — A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of southern Mohave County today while another portion of the county is under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service has warned that bad weather — rain in some areas, rain mixed with snow in others and heavy snow at higher elevations — could make traveling hazardous today.
While precipitation in the form of rain likely will taper off in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area this morning, other locations won’t be as fortunate. The NWS is calling for up to a foot of snow in some areas in northern Arizona. Flagstaff could see 5 to 9 inches of snow through Saturday with Williams receiving 4 to 8 inches.
Snow was possible in the Kingman area late Thursday night and early today with accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow at higher elevations — above 4,700 feet — will be heavier with up to 4 inches expected, 4 to 10 inches at 6,000 feet and heavier snow in isolated areas.
While snow is possible east of Bullhead City, it already was arriving to the west on Thursday. The California Department of Transportation called for moderate snow in District 8 (San Bernardino and Riverside counties) today and Saturday. Interstate 15, especially in the area of Cajon Pass, could be impacted. Areas above 3,000 feet either already were reporting snow Thursday or were expecting it to arrive overnight.
Temporary road closures were reported Thursday on I-15 at Cajon Pass and I-5 at Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles.
Southbound I-15 also was closed by snow in the community of Primm, Nevada.
Snow also stopped or slowed traffic on other California roads, including heavily traveled Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County.
The NWS is advising motorists to check road conditions and short-term forecasts before heading out today and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.