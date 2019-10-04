BULLHEAD CITY — Good weather usually means good fishing in the Tri-state.
That’s been the case lately (a few monsoon storms notwithstanding).
“Look where we live,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The weather is great and the fishing is super.”
Trout are back on the menu, so to speak.
“We are getting a few rainbow trout being stocked by our Game and Fish Department,” Braun said. “Both Davis Camp and Community Park were recently stocked with trout. Rotary Park also received some and our local anglers, Del Pragnell and David Nader, landed their limit of five each.
“This was a nice catch. David’s largest rainbow was 1.86 pounds at 181⁄2 inches. They were fishing from the shore and using power bait.”
Striper fishing remains solid all along the river.
“We have trout and stripers with Community Park producing both at various locations,” Braun said.
Richard Erdmann, accompanied by his fishing companion, Jake, caught a 14-pound, 36-inch striper at Community Park.
“He was throwing his favorite swim bait from the shore,” Braun said.
Stripers also are hitting on Lake Mohave.
“The striper action is picking up,” Braun said of the lake report. “The coves near the power lines are your go-to spots. Watch for the shad boils.
“Near the dam, the fish seem to be a bit deeper and anchovies are bringing them into the boat. The shoreline has some great spots to try your luck.
“I did hear of a few anglers trolling on the Nevada side up above the power lines.”
Braun said news from Topock Marsh remains quiet.
“Not sure why,” he said. “But we should see some panfish action along with some channel catfish being around.”
Braun lent his expertise and services to the recent discovery of about 20 dead stripers in a section of the Colorado River. He worked with and contacted a number of local, state and federal agencies and agreed with the assessment that the dead fish were not caused by anything put into the river. He, like everyone connected with fishing activity on the river, would like to have more information on what caused the fish in the Palo Verde Meadows area near the Colorado River Nature Center to die.
“Due to some recent events of dead stripers in the river, I am volunteering to try to collect and get a couple of the fish in question lab-tested,” he said, aware that vultures and other scavengers destroyed the evidence. “I don’t want some old dead fish, but if it’s fairly fresh, I will try.
“The problem is getting the fish in time to the lab so the tissue is still in good shape for testing. The other part is, if there is more than one fish, only bring in a couple of the better-looking ones that could be tested.
“More than likely, if there is only one, it’s no big deal but (if there are a few), bring me a couple. Our city manager has requested this to make sure our fish are safe and strong. We all try to make sure our river is kept up and we will do all we can to protect it. Any activity you are not sure should be going on, let us, or me, know. I hope I am able to respond to any questions anyone may have or I will try to get an answer.”
To report activity or to share a fish story — and perhaps a photo — visit Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.