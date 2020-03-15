BULLHEAD CITY — Late-afternoon weather resulted in several brief outages impacting Mohave Electric Cooperative members in the Bullhead City and Kingman service areas on Thursday.
Lightning caused a breaker to open and left 6,401 members without power for just over two minutes beginning at 5:29 p.m., the result of an open breaker at a power provider source.
“The weather that moved into the area was apparently localized at a number of locations,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer at MEC. “We’re pleased this wasn’t longer in duration, but it’s important to remember to have things like flashlights and batteries in accessible locations when weather moves into an area. It is always best to be prepared.”
A storm with lightning resulted in 1,414 members losing power for nine minutes beginning at 5:57 p.m. in north Bullhead City and 2,489 members east of Kingman ranging from the Hualapai Mountains through Valle Vista, Truxton, and Valentine to parts of Peach Springs.
The outage times were identical because both were the result of an open breaker at a power provider source.
Power was restored at 6:06 p.m.
There also were a number of smaller outages throughout the MEC service territory, primarily the result of weather, and power was restored to all members by 10:59 p.m.
“Our aim is always to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Campos said. “In this case it required quick communication with one of our power providers. Nobody wants to be without power when a storm hits but, unfortunately, sometimes that same storm is the cause.”
MEC recommended reporting outages 24/7 365 days a year using the MEC toll-free Outage Reporting Hotline, 844-632-2667, through a member’s SmartHub account or, for those with a cell phone listed on their account, by texting “outage” to 55050. For outage reporting to work best, your member account information must be current.
An outage map is available to members by going to www.mohaveelectric.com/outage-center. The map is updated as power is restored.
Members who choose to leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.