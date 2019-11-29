BULLHEAD CITY — It has been slow going on the Colorado River recently.
Blame Mother Nature.
“With our weather being a bit on the uncomfortable side, only a few of our anglers are taking advantage of our rainbow trout and a few of the stripers that are coming up,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
But, anglers should take note: Those who are braving the cold, the wind and the rain are coming back with fish.
“I have good reports of trout being landed at the stocking sites at Davis Camp and Community Park after the plant,” Braun said. “Rotary Park has been giving up fish as well after the plant, so young and old, visiting and local, the anglers are doing well.”
“Doing well” is a relative phrase. To some, “doing well” means catching a monster fish. To others, it means catching limits. And to others, it means not coming home empty-handed.
So, Braun said, it is all a matter of perspective.
“We are getting a few stripers in as well from the casino area near Davis Dam to the bridges in the Needles area,” he said. “Nothing real large as of yet, but this time of year, we do get some big fish.”
Local angler Raul Gonzalez caught a striper while fishing from the shore in the Needles area, using anchovies.
“This fish was just under 2 pounds — at 1.56 — and 175⁄8 inches.”
Brothers Dan and Dwayne Burrell caught some similar-sized stripers further up the river.
“One of the larger ones weighed in at 2.88 pounds and was 203⁄4 inches,” Braun said.
Reports from other areas are spotty.
“The weather has pretty much kept Lake Mohave form having much activity as far as fishing and/or boating,” he said. “This time of year, it’s hit and miss. Right now, it’s slow on the lake.
“The marsh is another area where our anglers are waiting for good weather to get in some of the great fishing opportunities the area has to offer. So no fishing stories from that area for now.”
Braun reminded fishermen that certain areas of the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge are closed to fishing.
“This time of year, the National Wildlife Refuge has areas that are open only to hunting,” he said.
If you are having any success on area waters, let Braun know so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.