LAS VEGAS — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a weather alert for all of southern Nevada and portions of Mohave and San Bernardino counties with the threat of flash flooding from scattered, intense thunderstorms today.
According to the NWS, there is a moderate threat of severe weather today in all of the Tri-state with high temperatures and scattered or isolated storms possible. That threat assessment includes the Bullhead City area, Kingman and Lake Havasu City in Mohave County; Laughlin, the Las Vegas metropolitan area and areas around Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada; and a wide section of San Bernardino County, including Needles, Barstow and Twentynine Palms in California.
The advisory said that thunderstorms producing sudden, strong wind gusts of 40 mph or more, lightning and localized heavy rainfall are possible. The storms are expected in the area mainly after noon today.
While today’s advisory covers both high temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms, much of the area will remain under a heat advisory through the end of the week, with a major threat of dangerously high temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday in the Bullhead City area, Laughlin and Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.