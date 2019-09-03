BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Tri-state and much of Mohave, Clark and San Bernardino counties with more hot weather expected today.
The warning for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, San Bernardino County, and the Upper Colorado River Valley, includes Bullhead City, Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Needles, Topock/Golden Shores, Oatman, Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills and the area around Hoover Dam in both Nevada and Arizona.
The excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. today.
The high temperatures in the Lower Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead National Recreation area will range from 110 to more than 115 degrees today.
Highs in excess of 110 degrees are likely for many parts of the warning area through the end of the week with a slight break in the heat wave expected Sunday — when the forecast high is expected to be under 110.
Another factor in the heat wave is that overnight lows don’t provide much relief. Lows in the upper 80s to around 90 are forecast through Saturday.
The NWS said that heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible. People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has some simple rules to follow to prevent heat-related illness.
Drink at least two liters of water per day; even those who stay mostly indoors all day should drink the same.
Dress for the heat by wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.
Eat small meals and eat more often and avoid foods that are high in protein which increase metabolic heat.
Monitor those at high risk, check on friends, family and neighbors for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stork. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.
Slow down, avoid strenuous activity and if you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day.
Stay indoors when possible.
Take regular breaks when engaged in physical activity on warm days. Take time out to find a cool place and if you recognize that you, or someone else, are showing symptoms of heat-related illness, stop the activity and find a cool place.
