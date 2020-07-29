BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of the Tri-state effective from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Saturday.
“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 120 expected,” said a bulletin from the NWS’ Las Vegas bureau, which said the warning applied to portions of northwest Arizona, southeastern California and southern Nevada.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the bulletin said. “High temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Las Vegas Valley and Twentynine Palms, 115 to 120 in the Colorado River Valley expected.”
The NWS recommended people drink plenty of fluids, remain indoors in an air-conditioned room and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the bulletin said. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.”
People who must be outside are advised to take frequent rest breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.
Also, residents are advised to check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those who are vulnerable. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
According to the NWS regional forecast, highs in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area are expected to be around 120 degrees today and Friday and around 117 Saturday through next Wednesday. Overnight lows are predicted to be in the mid-80s through the next week.
