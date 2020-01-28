BULLHEAD CITY — Most of the Tri-state likely will experience high winds Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a wind advisory for portions of northeast Arizona, southern Nevada and southeastern California, effecting through 9 p.m. MST Wednesday.
The NWS said that the areas affected include much of Mohave County in Arizona, a portion of southern Clark County in Nevada and eastern San Bernardino County in California. That includes the cities of Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Needles as well as the towns of Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Oatman and areas in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area northeast of Bullhead City, as well as Twentynine Palms, Vidal Junction and the Morongo Valley south of Needles.
In Bullhead City, winds are projected to be 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon with areas of patchy blowing dust, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas bureau.
The NWS said the gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds will create hazardous driving conditions; blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to near zero for brief periods.
The NWS said that boating will be hazardous on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu with the winds producing waves up to three to four feet which could capsize small craft.
The NWS urged motorists to exercise extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects; if boating, avoid the open waters and stay close to the shore or in protected areas.
