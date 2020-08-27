BULLHEAD CITY — A fortnight ago, I’d vowed to see “Sputnik,” the new sci-fi horror flick that touched down at Riverside Cinema 6-PLEX in Laughlin. I failed to catch the movie, which is just as well; it quickly orbited out of our stratosphere.
Among the Riverside’s freshest batch of cinematic samplings, I’ve already seen – and generally approved of – the Liam Neeson drama “Made in Italy.”
The theater’s handful of additional productions deserve credit for intriguing titles: “Words on Bathroom Walls” seems an apt name for a story involving mental illness and starring Charlie Plummer (from the undervalued “Lean on Pete”). Meanwhile, there’s no disguising the premise of “Unhinged,” an accurate adjective for Russell Crowe’s rage-filled character. Boasting a more pretentious title, at least for a comedy about a bartender, is “Tenets of the Maladjusted” — which somehow sounds better than concurrent thriller “The New Mutants.”
Last but not least-memorable is “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter three decades after their original comedic collaboration.
• • •
Brenden Avi 8 reopened Thursday with a slew of films served up for public consumption — though patrons must purchase tickets online beforehand. One assumes, conversely, that refreshments will be available to buy in the flesh.
While Riverside and Brenden Avi are showcasing some of the same pictures, the latter venue is going rogue with 2019’s star-studded “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
• • •
Back to the small screen: It was disheartening to watch the sun sinking on “Yellowstone,” the peak of Paramount network’s programming. Ever since Netflix took a turn for the worse this summer, my Sunday viewing habits — besides hockey playoffs — amounted to Season 3 of the popular Western series starring Kevin Costner.
Since the curtain has fallen on “Yellowstone” until Season 4 can be produced and cobbled together, the show’s devotees are left to ruminate about its volatile cliffhanger: In this case, we have a good idea who shot John (Costner), who stormed into Kayce’s office and who delivered an explosive package to Beth.
Rather than dwell on the series’ cycle of violence, I prefer to pine for the electrifying scenery (of Montana’s Bitterroot Valley), the sassy tongue courtesy of Kelly Reilly’s primary player, Luke Grimes’ low-key authenticity, Rip’s perpetual temper and the ingenious opening-credits montage. All of which a “Yellowstone” enthusiast could revisit anytime he or she wishes to dig up Seasons 1-3.
