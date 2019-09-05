KINGMAN — Bullhead City Vice Mayor Annette Wegmann pleaded not guilty to a felony theft charge during her arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman on Thursday.
Wegmann was indicted in a “he said-she said” dispute regarding what happened to the contents of a condo during her previous employment with a property management firm.
Wegmann issued a statement Tuesday professing her innocence, and expressing eagerness to clear her name as the case unfolds. Wegmann is represented by defense attorney Ken Sondgeroth and is being prosecuted by deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley.
Judge Derek Carlisle began the hearing by explaining Wegmann’s Constitutional rights. He advised she would be eligible for probation if convicted, though a prison term could result as well.
Standing in for Ashley at the arraignment, Deputy County Attorney Morgan Carstensen told the court that disclosure has been provided to the defense and that Ashley intends to offer a plea agreement in the near future.
Carlisle directed Wegmann to report to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman for fingerprint and photograph record-keeping purposes. Wegmann remains free on her own recognizance while ordered to appear for a Sept. 27 pretrial conference.
Earlier this week, as she professed her innocence, she said she had no intention of resigning from the Bullhead City Council.
The investigation, completed by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, began June 24, when the owner of a property management firm in the 1800 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City told police that one of his clients was trying to locate the contents of his condo in the 200 block of Moser Avenue.
Wegmann joined the city council in November of 2016, running unopposed to fill the final two years of a term left vacant by the death of Council Member Mickey McClure.
Wegmann won re-election in 2018.
