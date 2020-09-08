KINGMAN — The case against a Bullhead City councilwoman charged with felony theft is expected to end in a plea agreement.
Bullhead City Council Member Annette Wegmann, 57, is charged with felony theft. She has been released from custody on her own recognizance.
Wegmann’s attorney, Ken Sondgeroth, said a plea agreement has been reached and the felony case will be reduced to a misdemeanor in Bullhead City Justice Court in a week or two. The case then would be dismissed in Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle set the next hearing for Nov. 9 at which time the case is expected to be dismissed once the plea agreement is accepted in the lower court.
“I‘m trying to put this behind me, this has been one of the most horrible experiences I’ve ever dealt with,” Wegmann told the Mohave Valley Daily News. “This plea deal will put this entire ordeal behind me so I can focus on my family, other priorities and move forward.
“This plea has no impact on my City Council position.”
Wegmann was elected to the city council in August 2016, filling the last two years of a term vacated by the death of Mickey McClure. She was re-elected in 2018 and served as vice mayor from July 2019 to June 2020. Her current term expires November 2022.
“I’ve always been a fighter and a very strong woman,” she said. “However, this has taught me so much and made me even stronger. I am so thankful and grateful for my family and friends, for all those who have stood by my side.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department investigated a theft claim June 24, 2019, by the owner of a Bullhead City property management firm. One of the firm’s clients had tried to locate contents of his condo on Moser Avenue.
Wegmann claims that she had the owner’s permission to remove the furniture. The property management firm’s owner said that Wegmann claimed the authorization was expressed in an exchange of emails to remove the furniture but no communication could be found, police reported.
