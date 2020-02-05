KINGMAN — A judge on Wednesday postponed the trial for a Bullhead City councilwoman accused of theft from a condo.
Annette Wegmann, 56, is charged with felony theft. She has been previously released from custody on her own recognizance.
At the request of her attorney, Ken Sondgeroth, Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle postponed Wegmann’s trial to April 20 with a pre-trial hearing set for March 25. The trial is expected to last four days.
Wegmann said she has declined two previous plea offers from the prosecution and maintains her innocence.
On June 24, Lake Havasu City police investigated a theft claim by the owner of a Bullhead City property management firm. One of the firm’s clients tried to locate contents of his condo located on Moser Avenue in Bullhead City.
Wegmann has said that she had the owner’s permission to remove the furniture. The property management firm’s owner said that Wegmann claimed the authorization was expressed in an exchange of emails to remove the furniture; no communication could be found.
Wegmann was elected to the city council in August 2016 filling the last two years of a term vacated by the death of Mickey McClure. She won re-election in 2018. Her current term expires November 2022.
