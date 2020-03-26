KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of performing a number of vehicle thefts pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight felony counts.
With seven armed officers wearing body armor on hand for additional security in court, William Eugene Weiss pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful use of means of transportation and one count of criminal trespassing in three different cases.
Weiss, 30, also admitted to violating probation from a 2016 case where he pleaded guilty in February 2017 to trafficking in stolen property.
The defendant had been charged with a total of 21 felony counts including vehicle theft, credit card theft, burglary, misconduct involving weapons and misconduct involving body armor.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Weiss from two to 15 years in prison. The judge will sentence Weiss on April 24.
However, the judge also warned that he had concerns with the limitations of prison sentence and would either reject or accept the plea agreement at the time of sentencing.
In stating the facts of the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said for one case, Weiss stole a 1998 Yamaha quad, a 2006 Yamaha quad, a GMC pickup truck, two trailers and an Audi from residences or businesses in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave in November and December.
In a second case that he pleaded guilty to, Weiss stole a Chevy pickup truck from a residence in Mohave Valley in February. In the third case, Weiss was arrested for squatting in a vacant home in Bullhead City without permission and stole a trailer in Fort Mohave in January, Moon said.
In some of the charges that were dismissed, on Dec. 24, Bullhead City police detectives recovered from Weiss’ home items including, vehicles, trailers, a laptop computer and five credit cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.