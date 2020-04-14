BULLHEAD CITY — Thunderstorms Sunday evening caused some damage across Bullhead City and Laughlin.
Washes filled with water and debris, gravel-size hail was reported in some areas, and high winds and lightning accompanied the storms.
At Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport, mudslides caused minor damage, though not on the runway, according to Airport Director Jeremy Keating.
The rain caused a lot of commotion among local wildlife as well, with Monday bringing locusts across Bullhead City. The small grasshoppers appeared almost overnight and there were thousands of them all over the place.
When it rains at the pace it did Sunday evening, one never knows just what to expect when it stops. One thing that routinely happens is wildlife is displaced by the rainfall and tends to move to higher or safer ground. That was the case along Miracle Mile on Monday afternoon when a 5-foot Mojave glossy snake decided to cross the road outside the offices of The Mohave Valley Daily News. The large snake had been on the
grounds of the paper, apparently riding out the rain from Sunday, and sought the protection of the rocks just across the street from the newspaper offices.
Traffic backed up a bit as drivers slowed down to take a look at the large, slithery specimen that could be spotted from a block away. It took a good deal of time getting across the street, being run over once by a large Dodge pickup which had almost no effect on the creature. A man pushing two shopping carts nearly walked right over the snake as it crossed the street until he was warned about it.
After seeing the snake, the man jumped back up onto the sidewalk and watched as it completed the crossing.
One never can tell what the rains will bring but in Arizona it can crawl, hop, or slither. It all depends on how much rain falls as to what all will come out, and now with the transition into warmer weather, expect to see a lot more wildlife around.
