BULLHEAD CITY — If caddisflies are making you buggy, the city’s pest abatement manager is working on ways to bring relief to residents dealing with those particular insects.
Michael Cavallaro put together material for a Caddisfly Community Forum on Wednesday evening at the Bullhead City Council chamber.
Bullhead City isn’t the only location with a large population of caddisflies, but the Tri-state is the only one where there are so many people around, he said.
And the “health of this river is the lifeblood of this community,” he said.
Impounding water along the Colorado River not only benefitted people. Caddisflies have ended up with a friendlier river, he explained.
The river is clean and clear — important for insects that spend 90% of their short lives in the water.
And post-damming conditions reduced sediment on the river floor (which makes it easier for them to build nets). The large dams also have cooled the water temperature, and provided a larger, more hospitable habitat.
Cavallaro has been on the job since July 1 — and has been working on the caddisfly situation ever since. The position was created by a partnership between the city and the Bullhead Pest Abatement District.
“There is no blueprint for control of caddisflies,” he said.
He said he has been in contact with area experts and pored over studies and other materials to find ways to control caddisflies. As a result, there are several abatement research programs in development.
None of these programs will commence quickly, however. Permitting and testing could require a couple of years.
Some focus on controlling larvae and others on adult caddisflies.
For example, water flow modifications would be used to desiccate the insect eggs, larvae and pupa. It also could reduce the available amount of river habitat for the insects to colonize. And adults could be controlled by floating light traps, he said.
Other ideas include creating sticky traps in colors that egg-laying adult females would gravitate toward as a way to reduce their number. Disrupting the riverbed with water or some other type of force, for example, would aim to reduce larvae colonization and algae mats.
And stocking more trout — specifically many more smaller trout — might result in more caddisflies being eaten, he said.
Integrated pest management highlights such methods as biological control, habitat manipulation and modification of cultural practices.
Use of chemicals is done sparingly.
“Reactionary use of chemicals can create another problem,” Cavallaro said.
Though people have reported having been stung or bitten by caddisflies, these bugs do neither. However, the hair on their wings can cause allergic reactions.
Residents along the river are advised to turn out outdoor lights and to close window shades along the river. Cavallaro suggested blackout shades to provide even less light to confuse the caddisflies making their way using the moon as a guide.
He noted that adult caddisflies aren’t very good at flying. Large fans near entryways or common areas facing the river will make it more difficult for the bugs to travel outside your home.
Because vegetation provides resting habitat for adult caddisflies, Cavallaro also suggested reducing tall grass and low-lying shrubs near entryways.
There is a bug trapper on the market that uses light to attract caddisflies and other bugs. Dynatrap XL 1 Acre is available at local home improvement stores and on Amazon.
Residents seeking information or advice about pest control — especially caddisflies, mosquitoes and black flies — can contact Cavallaro at 928-763-0109 or email him at mcavallaro@bullheadcity.com.
