EDITOR’S NOTE: Aug. 28 will mark the 35th anniversary of the incorporation of Bullhead City. Leading up to the anniversary, the Mohave Valley Daily News will take a look at the city’s past, present and future.
BULLHEAD CITY — The naming of Bullhead City is one part truth, one part myth and one part legend.
Deciding which part is which is up to interpretation. And, perhaps, it’s a combination of stories that yields the most truth.
The consensus is that Bullhead City derived its name from an island in the Colorado River.
Bulls Head Rock exists. There is no doubt about that. The U.S. Geological Survey places it just north of Davis Dam, at 35 degrees, 12 minutes, 17 seconds north and 114 degrees, 34 minutes, 25 seconds west.
Historians agree that this island in the middle of the river — before the construction of Davis Dam — was a navigational point used by steamboat captains as they made their way down the flowing river.
Where they disagree, though, is in how that island got its name. Or what it’s name actually is. Most, including the USGS and the Bureau of Reclamation, call it Bulls Head Rock. Others refer to it as Bull’s Head Rock. And others call it Bullhead Rock.
While all three names indisputably refer to the same island, most of which is now submerged under Lake Mohave, the different names each give credence to one of the stories about how it and the namesake city arrived at their respective labels.
Some say the island got its name because it resembled a bull’s head poking out of the water. People have described the island’s shape as the shoulders and head of a bull — complete with rock formations that gave it the appearance of having horns.
This version is the most prevalent in Bullhead City’s history, through both the nearly 35 years since incorporation and the nearly 73 years since an outpost bearing the name Bullhead City was opened by the United States Postal Service in 1946.
The city of Bullhead City, Mohave County and the state of Arizona also have adopted that story — and they’re sticking to it.
Historians agree that Bulls Head Rock — or Bullhead Rock — gave the town growing up south of the dam construction site its name. Construction of the dam began in 1942, was suspended during World War II and resumed in 1946. By the time the dam was completed in 1951, there was a Bullhead City, though not an incorporated city.
The dam project that was known as Bullhead Dam when construction began was named to honor Arthur Davis Powell, who served as director of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from 1914 to 1923.
There is little photographic evidence that the island truly resembled a bull. There is no doubt it was called Bulls Head Rock (or one of the other versions of the same name). What is up for debate is how it got that name.
The alternative version is after a fish. One story is that the island was named Bullhead Rock because it was a popular place for inhabitants of the area to catch bullhead catfish.
That story, while not as common as the “bull’s head” story, nonetheless has some traction.
“If you don’t know this, there are people who think we’re named after a fish,” said Toby Cotter, then Bullhead City’s public information officer, during a 2001 workshop to discuss the imaging and branding of the city. Cotter is now city manager.
Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City and one of the area’s most avid fishermen, recently asked about that story.
“I heard that before the dam was built, if you wanted to catch your dinner, you would go up to this rock as the current provided a great hole to catch a fish, a catfish, or a bullhead catfish. This area was known for those fish,” Braun said. “So, are we named after a cow or a fish?”
Depends on who you ask. If you ask Cotter, the city is named after the bull.
Cotter noted in 2001 that the city itself was at least partly to blame for what he termed a misconception about the city being named after a fish: The city’s official seal has a fish depicted coming out of the water from a spillway of Davis Dam. The fish is a striper. Stripers look nothing like bullheads.
But Murl Emery, a longtime Colorado River boat operator, said years ago that the city was named because of the abundance of fish, particularly bullheads.
In the book, “Desert Riverman: The Free-spirited Adventures of Murl Emery,” by Robert S. Wood, Emery gave this account, reportedly recorded in the 1960s, shared by the Colorado River Historical Society:
“At the lower end of Pyramid Canyon, just above Davis Dam, there is a landmark known as Bullhead Rock. During the last few dozen years the Park Service has been trying to make out something that looks like a Bullhead on it. But they can’t because it isn’t there.
“In the old river days there was a strange eddy, an odd condition, that somehow bounced the current across the canyon and created a tremendous slow eddy at Bullhead Rock. Normally in that muddy, heavy river, a slow eddy doesn’t last that long because the sand and silt soon fill it in. But in this spot, for some reason, that never happened, the mud never settled out. The hole was almost bottomless and the water was slow and almost clear. And it was known far and wide as the best bullhead fishing hole on the lower hundred miles of the river.
“All the old prospectors and miners and Indians who wanted a fish dinner would come down and camp at the bullhead hole. And where was the bullhead hole? Right under the big rock that sticks up in the air at the bottom of Pyramid Canyon.”
Emery was convinced that’s the true origin of the name of both the island the city.
“I’ve tried to correct the Park Service on how the name came to be, but they’re not about to buy my story because they’ve already printed in their booklet that there’s a bullhead in the rock — even if they can’t find it.”
There are a number of explanations as to why that rock formation cannot be found. One, again, is documented truth: the impounding of Lake Mohave covered most, if not all, of the fabled island.
And time and erosion have changed its shape.
“The drop in water level of the lake has exposed some of Bullhead Rock again,” said Ralph Patterson, a longtime National Park Service ranger at Lake Mohave, during a 2017 presentation to the Colorado River Historical Society. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look much like a bull’s head anymore.”
If you believe Emery’s story, maybe it never did.
