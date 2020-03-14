SPAIN ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY LOCKDOWN
The government of Spain announced severe restrictions on movement as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. In a nationally televised address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez detailed the battery of exceptional measures put in place. Health authorities in Spain said Saturday that more than 5,700 people there have confirmed coronavirus infections. That’s an increase of more than 1,500 in 24 hours. The plan includes the closing of restaurants, bars and non-essential commercial establishments.
DOCTOR SAID TRUMP TESTS NEGATIVE FOR VIRUS
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s personal physician. The White House released the test results Saturday night. Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who now have tested positive. The White House also announced that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with the president and Vice President Mike Pence as a precaution. A representative from the White House physician’s office took the temperature of members of the media who were at the White House for a briefing. A reporter with a suspected elevated temperature was not allowed in. Public health officials said people with a cough and elevated temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher are
deemed concerning.
U.S. EXTENDS TRAVEL BAN
President Donald Trump said the United States will broaden its European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, which initially were excluded. The announcement came on a day Britain’s death toll nearly doubled from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rose to over 1,100 from about 800 the previous day. Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others still are allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders. Trump said he’s considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread. “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.
FRANCE TO CLOSE RESTAURANTS, CAFES, NON-ESSENTIAL SHOPS
French Prime minister Edouard Philippe said France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and retail shops that are not essential, starting from today, to face the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus in the country. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other public services including transports were allowed to remain operational, he said Saturday. French authorities already had ordered this week the shutting down of all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life. Philippe said these measures were “not well implemented.” More than 4,500 cases have been confirmed in the country, including 91 deaths.
DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE IN ITALY
Deaths from the new coronavirus are continuing to rise in Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region. Lombardy health official Giulio Gallera said there were 145 more deaths of patients with COVID-19 since a day earlier. He added that 1,064 patients were in intensive care in Lombardy’s struggling hospitals. Lombardy’s hospitals will be the latest to try using a drug now prescribed for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis to treat inflammation from pneumonia in gravely ill COVID-19 patients. Apart from China, Italy has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 17,000.
NEW YORK STATE REPORTS ITS FIRST DEATH
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has reported its first death in the coronavirus pandemic, an 82-year-old woman who previously had been hospitalized with emphysema. Cuomo said Saturday that she died the day before at a hospital in New York City. More than 500 New Yorkers officially have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19. But Cuomo said he believes perhaps tens of thousands of New Yorkers already have the disease. The true number of people with the virus in the state is unknown because testing is still being done across the U.S. on a very limited basis.
APPLE CLOSES STORES FOR TWO WEEKS
Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and only will sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple temporarily would close those stores until March 27. Cook also said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened. Apple’s online stores remain open. The company temporarily shut its 42 stores in mainland China at the height of the country’s outbreak.The iPhone maker has more than 500 retail stores worldwide, with about half in the United States.
