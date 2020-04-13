KINGMAN — An 18-year prison term was imposed Friday for a White Hills man who shot two others 14 months ago.
Donald Dehar, 56, through a plea agreement, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
Dehar’s case is being resolved after a delay due to his mental illness. He underwent psychiatric care to return him to competency for legal proceedings to continue.
Dehar was calm throughout the sentencing hearing. He had cursed and threatened Mohave County Superior Court judge Derek Carlisle during hearings before he was restored to competency.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Feb. 13, 2019, to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills. Dehar has said he doesn’t remember much about the shootings.
“At the time of this incident (Dehar suffered) a combination of mental health issues and he’s had a lifetime problem with substance abuse issues,” said Legal Defender Ron Gilleo. “Just about all the main drugs you can think of he’s used throughout his life.”
The lesser-injured victim was treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center while the other man was flown to Las Vegas for treatment of a life-threatening injury.
“The victim in that count was shot in the abdomen,” said prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska. “It was touch and go for a while there. It was unknown whether he was going to make it.”
Carlisle ordered consecutive 10 1/2- and 7 1/2-year prison sentences for the attempted murder and assault convictions. The 2 1/2-year sentence for the weapons conviction will be served concurrently as the other sentences.
