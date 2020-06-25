LAUGHLIN — And so it begins.
Going the last three months without access to a movie theater was the longest such stretch I’ve endured since becoming a teenager. As I’m on the downside of the half-century mark, you can do the math. During lengthy segments of my adult life (as a film critic for upward of two decades), I averaged seeing 200 movies per year.
As theaters nationwide were ordered in March to shut their doors and unplug their popcorn machines, it dawned on this guy that his favorite hobby no longer would be an option. While the coronavirus crept into Mohave Valley and vicinity, our “Land of the Free” turned into the quarantined.
After countless weeks of feeling chained to my sofa while Netflix became a temporary hobby, our choices are limited no more: A local theater has reopened.
Laughlin’s renovated Riverside Resort, which houses the PLEX-6 cinema — with new motorized recliners — is welcoming back filmgoers this weekend.
There’s no aversion to the Brenden Avi and Laughlin Stadium 9, both of which will see my business whenever they dust off their concession stands.
What better time to take a hiatus from Netflix? (Granted, the streaming giant rescued me from boredom on several nights since March.)
Among its silver-screen offerings is the classic “Jaws” — heralded as the original summer blockbuster — released in 1975, when my age could still be counted on two hands.
The top priority in this corner is to patronize Riverside to catch “Jaws” again; it’s the type of spectacle that deserves to be experienced on a cineplex’s big screen. Playing second-fiddle to the great white shark contraption are Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider. Anybody with functional ears who hasn’t yet heard composer John Williams’ legendary score and ominous theme is in the smallest of minorities.
Regardless of the acclaim bestowed upon director Steven Spielberg for “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List,” it could be reasonably argued that “Jaws” is actually the director’s finest work — as entertaining as “Jurassic Park” with boatloads more suspense.
The less said about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate requiring face masks in public places, the better. Here’s hoping that, upon entering the Riverside auditorium, I won’t be ordered to leave when I pull down the mask so as to devour popcorn.
Among other pictures finally showing include the animated “Trolls World Tour” (I have no kids and thus no interest), politically charged “Irresistible” (tempting thanks to the presence of Chris Cooper and Rose Byrne), and something called “The Wretched,” which doesn’t inspire confidence the movie will rise above its name.
One wonders what’s happened to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which was promoted in local theaters throughout January and February as the must-see of the season. Now that summer has arrived, the picture has fittingly ghosted us. Having seen its trailer too many times to count, I feel as if watching the feature-length film would be anticlimactic.
PLEX-6 has also scheduled “The High Note,” though regrettably its trailer has gone undetected on my radar.
Last but least is the umpteenth version of H.G. Wells’ novel “The Invisible Man,” whose title — contrary to rumors — doesn’t refer to me. In fact, I will henceforth strive to be Riverside’s most visible (masked) man, as long as its theater remains open.
