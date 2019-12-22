FORT MOHAVE — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort & Casino hosted their yearly Christmas party for the Tri-State community. Saturday’s third annual “Whoville” Christmas event was hosted at the Mojave Crossing Event Center.
By 11 a.m. the parking lot for the arena was filling up fast and the line outside the main entrance was backed up to halfway in the parking lot.
Children of all ages were invited to visit “Whoville,” a monster-sized winter wonderland of epic proportions. The event featured workshops on multiple floors of the complex, including an entire room for the ‘Build A Bear’ workshop where children got a new teddy bear of different hues and got to build it custom with available hats, clothes and more.
There was a massive room that was just for decorating ornaments which were provided to all the children along with the necessary additions to make them special. Beyond that was a huge table stacked with Christmas stockings for the children to customize with all manner of additions. Another large room was transformed into the Whoville Post Office with all the paper, pencils and ornamentation for making a custom letter for Santa Claus which could be “mailed” from right there at the Whoville Post Office.
All around the upper concourse of the arena ran the Jolly Express, a multi-car train on wheels that took the children for a ride around the upper deck of the arena making stops at the various stations along the way.
In another room was a gift station for all the children to get a Christmas gift bag handed out by a small army of Mojave Crossing workers, complete with a cookie and cocoa bar that ran most the length of the room, fully stocked for all the children to enjoy some refreshments inbetween all the amazing attractions the Crossing had in store for them. At the other end of the room sat Mrs. Claus, who one by one was speaking to the kids before Santa Claus arrived by sleigh onto the arena floor. The floor was decked out with tables for the expected 5,000 guests Mojave Crossing had arranged to serve lunch to over the course of the day according to Lori Gunnette, media manager for Avi Casino Resort, and Debby Moon, administrative specialist for Mojave Crossing.
Down on the arena floor was where the real scale of the event came home, with a Ferris wheel set up almost as high as the ceiling of the arena. There was a huge slide that children and adults alike could slide down on custom sleds that looked like pontoon tires. Next to that was a 50-foot rock wall for the children to climb, and just across the way from that were bungee-line harnesses suspended over mats where children could bounce up as high as they wished and come back down onto the mats for a soft landing.
