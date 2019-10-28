BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and red flag warning for the Tri-state with high winds expected through Wednesday evening.
The Las Vegas bureau of the NWS issued the advisory on Monday for a 24-hour period between 5 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
During that time, north winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts exceeding 45 mph. Gusty winds can move unsecured outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, can bring down tree limbs that may cause power outages and can cause additional dangers for motorists and boaters.
The expected winds also are responsible for the red flag warning of elevated fire danger. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to strong winds and relative humidity as low as single digits during the day. Both contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The advisory extends to southern Clark County in Nevada, western Mohave County in Arizona and eastern San Bernardino County in California. It includes Bullhead City, Needles, Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and all of the Colorado River valley between Lake Havasu and Lake Mead.
While the wind advisory doesn’t go into effect until 5 p.m. today, winds could be an issue during the day.
According to the NWS, today’s forecast calls for a high around 67 with south winds up to 10 mph becoming north winds at 10 to 20 mph after noon. Tonight, expect north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph possible. Overnight lows tonight are expected to be in the mid-30s in the Bullhead City area.
On Wednesday, winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected during the day, diminishing to 5 to 15 mph Wednesday night. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible during the day, diminishing to 30 mph after dark.
The high temperature in the Bullhead City area on Wednesday is expected to be only in the mid-50s with Wednesday night’s low forecast in the mid- to upper-30s.
Temperatures are expected to warm later in the week with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday, upper 70s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and around 80 on Monday.
Overnight lows during the period are expected to be in the lower 40s Thursday, around 50 on Friday and in the low- to mid-50s Saturday and Sunday.
No precipitation is expected over the next seven days.
