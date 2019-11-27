LAUGHLIN — A strong gust of wind Monday night damaged a section of the facade of a Laughlin casino.
Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino suffered mostly cosmetic damage when winds whipped through, ripping the exterior wall off a storage area on the second floor of the resort’s South Tower. Parts of the debris landed in the new adult swimming pool that recently opened at Laughlin’s first resort.
No one was in the pool at the time; no injuries were reported, according to Riverside personnel.
Crews began cleaning up the mess Tuesday as the casino sought permits to repair the stucco facade as soon as possible.
Riverside officials said those repairs could take a week or more. The south pool will remained closed, both as a precaution and because of cold, wet weather expected in the Tri-state over the next week.
Riverside maintenance crews will be monitoring the site for further damage that may occur this week with the arrival of another storm system that is expected to bring rain and potentially high winds.
According to the National Weather Service, a gust recorded at 49 mph was reported at nearby Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport around 8:15 Monday night. Sustained winds of about 39 mph had been reported in the area during that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.