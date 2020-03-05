KINGMAN — Construction of a utility scale wind farm is underway at White Hills, about 40 miles northwest of Kingman.
BP Wind Energy began exploring possible development of a renewable energy project there 18 years ago.
Orion Energy eventually took over the project before it was passed on to Florida-based Next Era Energy. Spokeswoman Lisa Paul said Next Era plans to begin operating the 50-megawatt wind farm this December.
About 127 turbines will be constructed on more than 24,000 acres of public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management. The agency approved the project in 2013 and further construction and operation approvals came last year.
Sensitive vegetation removal was initiated last fall and site preparation and other initial construction activity continues.
“We’re excited about the 300 construction jobs that this will bring for the area,” Paul said.
Only four to six workers will be needed to operate the facility.
A BLM news release said the wind farm is consistent with the Department of Interior’s commitment to sustainable natural resource and energy development.
“We understand the importance of supporting the department’s priorities and are happy to see this project move forward to provide clean, renewable energy to multiple communities,” said BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson.
Most of the power to be generated by the White Hills wind project is being sold to the Clean Power Alliance, a retail electricity provider operating in Southern California. CPA and Next Era Energy have inked a 20-year power purchase agreement for 300 megawatts.
